Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $158.72

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.72 ($1.91) and traded as high as GBX 160 ($1.93). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 160 ($1.93), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Helios Underwriting alerts:

Helios Underwriting Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 158.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 155.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £123.71 million, a PE ratio of -228.57 and a beta of 0.21.

About Helios Underwriting

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Syndicate Participation, Investment Management, and Other Corporate Activities. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.