Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,700 by Analysts at Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 1,650 ($19.87) to GBX 1,700 ($20.47) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

HKMPF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($20.47) to GBX 1,850 ($22.28) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($22.88) to GBX 1,800 ($21.68) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,062.50.

Shares of HKMPF stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

