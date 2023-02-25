Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Sold by Westerly Capital Management LLC

Westerly Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,819,328 shares during the quarter. Hippo accounts for 3.4% of Westerly Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Westerly Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Hippo worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hippo by 60.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hippo by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hippo by 40.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hippo alerts:

Hippo Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HIPO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. 49,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,010. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Hippo

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIPO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Hippo in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hippo from $51.50 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hippo from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

(Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.