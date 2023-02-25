Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,846,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 437,976 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $377,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Hologic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 307.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.10. 940,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average is $73.24. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $86.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

