Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

In other Hudson Technologies news, VP Kenneth Gaglione sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $219,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,976.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

