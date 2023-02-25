IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Barrington Research

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IMAX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.57.
IMAX Trading Down 2.2 %
IMAX opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.14 million, a PE ratio of -45.95, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. IMAX has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in IMAX by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in IMAX by 1,905.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in IMAX by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.
IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.
