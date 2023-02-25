IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Barrington Research

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IMAX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.57.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX Trading Down 2.2 %

IMAX opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.14 million, a PE ratio of -45.95, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. IMAX has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of IMAX

In other news, CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $103,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in IMAX by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in IMAX by 1,905.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in IMAX by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.