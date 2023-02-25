Inchcape (LON:INCH) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,085 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Inchcape stock opened at GBX 915 ($11.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 891.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 815.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. Inchcape has a one year low of GBX 615 ($7.41) and a one year high of GBX 941 ($11.33). The stock has a market cap of £3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,407.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

