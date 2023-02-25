IndiGG (INDI) Price Down 12.2% This Week

IndiGG (INDI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000459 BTC on exchanges. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $45,622.45 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

