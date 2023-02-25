Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.06)-0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $365-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.25 million. Infinera also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.06-$0.02 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFN. Needham & Company LLC restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of Infinera stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,788,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,585. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. Infinera has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.49%. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Infinera will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,779 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinera

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.