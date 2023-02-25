Insider Buying: Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $92,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 603,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,063.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $257.07 million, a PE ratio of 249.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSP shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

