Insider Buying: Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Acquires A$52,500.00 in Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,500.00 ($36,206.90).
Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 17th, Alexander Waislitz bought 1,139,665 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$242,748.65 ($167,412.86).
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 294,709 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,941.80 ($40,649.52).
- On Thursday, January 12th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 500,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.00 ($68,965.52).
- On Friday, December 23rd, Alexander Waislitz acquired 83,905 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,620.05 ($12,151.76).
- On Tuesday, December 20th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 1,000,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$209,000.00 ($144,137.93).
- On Friday, December 16th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 192,062 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,412.40 ($26,491.31).
