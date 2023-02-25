Insider Buying: United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) VP Purchases $14,260.00 in Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCSGet Rating) VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $14,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,775.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $28.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 254.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the second quarter valued at $89,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

