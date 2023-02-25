Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CRO Sells $652,232.31 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $652,232.31. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 125,356 shares in the company, valued at $20,662,429.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Cameron Deatsch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 14th, Cameron Deatsch sold 902 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $163,063.56.
Atlassian stock opened at $162.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.96 and a 200 day moving average of $182.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.79 and a beta of 0.83. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $321.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.
Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
