Insider Selling: Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Insider Sells $36,847.32 in Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $36,847.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,505.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $91.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $93.78.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,886,000 after buying an additional 1,527,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,425,000 after buying an additional 113,949 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Autoliv by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,923,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,813,000 after buying an additional 48,542 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Autoliv by 36,143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,881,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after buying an additional 1,875,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after buying an additional 315,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

