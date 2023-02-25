Insider Selling: HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) EVP Sells $111,081.80 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) EVP R. Parrish Little sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $111,081.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,241.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

R. Parrish Little also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, R. Parrish Little sold 458 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $12,824.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $454.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.54.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on HTBI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Further Reading

