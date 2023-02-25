Insider Selling: KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) EVP Sells 4,714 Shares of Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Myles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KBR alerts:

On Friday, December 16th, Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of KBR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.96.

KBR Increases Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. KBR’s payout ratio is 44.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 109.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 47,617 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in KBR during the second quarter worth $1,044,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in KBR during the third quarter worth $1,755,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the third quarter worth $523,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KBR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.