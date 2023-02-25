Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $462,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,581,310.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 179.65% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis boosted its stake in Roblox by 423.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Roblox by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 205,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.