Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $462,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,581,310.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Roblox Stock Performance
NYSE:RBLX opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.73.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 179.65% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis boosted its stake in Roblox by 423.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Roblox by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 205,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roblox (RBLX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.