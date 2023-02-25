Insider Selling: Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) CEO Sells $57,159.20 in Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 13,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $57,159.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,782.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Omid Farokhzad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seer alerts:

On Tuesday, February 7th, Omid Farokhzad sold 8,379 shares of Seer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $39,129.93.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Omid Farokhzad sold 4,800 shares of Seer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $24,576.00.

Seer Price Performance

NASDAQ SEER opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. Seer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $16.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seer

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Seer by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Seer by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seer by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Seer in the first quarter valued at $269,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEER shares. Bank of America downgraded Seer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Seer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.