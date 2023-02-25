Insider Selling: Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) CEO Sells $57,159.20 in Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 13,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $57,159.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,782.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Omid Farokhzad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 7th, Omid Farokhzad sold 8,379 shares of Seer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $39,129.93.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Omid Farokhzad sold 4,800 shares of Seer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $24,576.00.
Seer Price Performance
NASDAQ SEER opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. Seer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $16.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seer
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEER shares. Bank of America downgraded Seer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Seer Company Profile
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.
