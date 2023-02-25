Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Increased to $334.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $320.00 to $334.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Insulet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $317.82.

Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ PODD traded down $3.23 on Friday, reaching $294.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,226. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4,905.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.90. Insulet has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Insider Activity at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Insulet by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

