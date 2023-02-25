Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5-$11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.21 billion.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $142,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $168,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 14.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

