InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IHG. Peel Hunt lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.23) to GBX 6,200 ($74.66) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($71.05) to GBX 6,200 ($74.66) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5,566.67.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IHG stock opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.03 and its 200-day moving average is $59.23. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $72.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,693,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,649,000 after acquiring an additional 674,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 139.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 86,405 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 84,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 251.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 64,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

