InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on IHG. Peel Hunt lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.23) to GBX 6,200 ($74.66) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($71.05) to GBX 6,200 ($74.66) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5,566.67.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of IHG stock opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.03 and its 200-day moving average is $59.23. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $72.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.