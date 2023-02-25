Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,029 ($24.43) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ICP. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,015 ($24.27) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Intermediate Capital Group Trading Down 0.8 %

LON ICP opened at GBX 1,383 ($16.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,213.16, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,309.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,236.86. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 937 ($11.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,867 ($22.48). The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05.

Insider Activity

About Intermediate Capital Group

In other news, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,131 ($13.62) per share, for a total transaction of £90,480 ($108,959.54). In other news, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,131 ($13.62) per share, for a total transaction of £90,480 ($108,959.54). Also, insider William Rucker purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,460 ($17.58) per share, with a total value of £102,200 ($123,073.22). Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.