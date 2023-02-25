International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 160 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 160 ($1.93) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.81) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 220 ($2.65) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 162.78 ($1.96).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

IAG opened at GBX 154.76 ($1.86) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 153 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 129.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.63. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 90.47 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 173.58 ($2.09). The firm has a market cap of £7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.30.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.