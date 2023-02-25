Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Plans $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Intuit has increased its dividend by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Intuit has a payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Intuit to earn $10.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Shares of INTU traded up $7.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $419.81. 4,044,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,679. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $402.31 and a 200-day moving average of $410.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $507.71.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.44.

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 24.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

