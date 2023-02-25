Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Plans $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.
Intuit has increased its dividend by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Intuit has a payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Intuit to earn $10.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.
Intuit Price Performance
Shares of INTU traded up $7.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $419.81. 4,044,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,679. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $402.31 and a 200-day moving average of $410.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $507.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 24.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
