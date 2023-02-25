Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $510.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $459.00 to $510.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $494.44.

Intuit Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $419.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $507.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 40,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,085,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,510,000 after acquiring an additional 95,339 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Intuit by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

