Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.59-13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.035-14.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.13 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $494.44.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $7.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $419.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,044,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,679. The firm has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $507.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $402.31 and a 200-day moving average of $410.54.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Intuit by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,751,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,660,000 after purchasing an additional 47,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,416,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,113,000 after buying an additional 28,261 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

