Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,873,000 after purchasing an additional 167,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,738 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,914,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,991,000 after purchasing an additional 435,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,415,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 412.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,442,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,871. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $1,339,311.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,150.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

