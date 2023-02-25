IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Sells $375,750.00 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,167.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 3rd, Keith Westby sold 3,480 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $69,808.80.
  • On Monday, December 19th, Keith Westby sold 6,740 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $144,977.40.
  • On Monday, December 12th, Keith Westby sold 5,393 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $112,659.77.
  • On Thursday, December 1st, Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $230,288.80.

IVERIC bio Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.09. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 39.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

