IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Sells $375,750.00 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,167.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Keith Westby sold 3,480 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $69,808.80.

On Monday, December 19th, Keith Westby sold 6,740 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $144,977.40.

On Monday, December 12th, Keith Westby sold 5,393 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $112,659.77.

On Thursday, December 1st, Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $230,288.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.09. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 39.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

