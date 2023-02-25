Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

JBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $83.37 on Thursday. Jabil has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 9,097 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $708,565.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,587,569.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 9,097 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $708,565.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,587,569.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,632 shares of company stock worth $16,094,489. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 760.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 190,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.