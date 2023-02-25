Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Director Christopher M.T. Thompson Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher M.T. Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

J stock opened at $120.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.19. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,271,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,812,000 after purchasing an additional 300,725 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,791,000 after purchasing an additional 516,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,608,000 after purchasing an additional 54,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

