Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) to “Buy”

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.33.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 21.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $25,137.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $277,916.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 6,947 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $170,826.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,516.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 825 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $25,137.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,916.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,175 shares of company stock worth $2,864,699 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,987,000 after buying an additional 195,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 16.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after purchasing an additional 191,524 shares during the period. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 98.0% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 243,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 120,528 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,708,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 394.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 72,601 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Featured Stories

