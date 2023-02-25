Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €53.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($52.13) target price on Renault in a report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.30) price objective on Renault in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.49) price objective on Renault in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on Renault in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

Renault Price Performance

Renault stock opened at €40.58 ($43.16) on Wednesday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($78.41) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($107.13). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.11.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

