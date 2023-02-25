Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $215.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.77.

PANW opened at $186.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.42. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,545.07, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 247,764 shares of company stock worth $39,940,935 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

