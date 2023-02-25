Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Travere Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.33) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.37). The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.38) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on TVTX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Shares of TVTX opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.08. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In other news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $36,344.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,838.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 8,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $182,361.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $36,344.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,165 shares in the company, valued at $938,838.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,311 shares of company stock valued at $764,101 in the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.