Jet Protocol Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.00 million and $7.52 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00032726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00042427 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00022563 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00216917 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,221.85 or 1.00005790 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

