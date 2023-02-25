John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $90.36 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $94.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $274.33 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $509,867.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $184,479.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,120.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $509,867.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,588 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

