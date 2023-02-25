John Bean Technologies Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.

John Bean Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

JBT stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $108.28. The company had a trading volume of 154,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,924. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $81.59 and a 1 year high of $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.80 and its 200 day moving average is $98.22. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $32,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,447.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $89,841. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

