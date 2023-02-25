JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.25.

NYSE:DDS opened at $352.41 on Tuesday. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $417.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $233,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 2,550.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 50,216 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 52.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,713,000 after purchasing an additional 47,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,508,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,118,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

