JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Target Price to GBX 6,000

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,200 ($74.66) to GBX 6,000 ($72.25) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,520 ($66.47) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.23) to GBX 6,200 ($74.66) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($66.84) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($65.03) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,750 ($69.24).

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

Shares of LON IHG opened at GBX 5,542 ($66.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,813.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,174 ($50.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,796 ($69.80). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,338.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,925.27.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at InterContinental Hotels Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,329.95%.

In other news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 21,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,521 ($66.49), for a total value of £1,164,599.74 ($1,402,456.33). Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

