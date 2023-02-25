Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE JNPR opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 61.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $84,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,818.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $84,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at $689,818.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $191,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,745,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,897 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 262,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,353,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Articles

