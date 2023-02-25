Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$22.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KMP.UN. CIBC lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.25 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.45.

Shares of KMP.UN opened at C$18.38 on Tuesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$14.62 and a twelve month high of C$22.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

