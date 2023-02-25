Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,738,000 after buying an additional 770,620 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,818,000 after buying an additional 652,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after buying an additional 606,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $126.20 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.61.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

