Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.78% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

KSS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $29.22 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

About Kohl’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.