Kore Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 68.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.80. 840,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,171. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.67. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $275.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,133 shares of company stock worth $11,730,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

