Kore Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 6.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 26.1% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 101,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.20. 6,569,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,172,503. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.20 billion, a PE ratio of 579.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,453,356.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,193 shares of company stock worth $2,777,899 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.



