Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.87.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $480.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $469.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.52.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

