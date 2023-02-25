Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,320 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Kore Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.87. 248,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,744. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $90.87 and a one year high of $132.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.70.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

