Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been given a €120.00 ($127.66) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($103.19) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($128.72) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €147.00 ($156.38) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €102.00 ($108.51) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Krones Price Performance

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €112.80 ($120.00) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €106.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. Krones has a one year low of €67.50 ($71.81) and a one year high of €113.50 ($120.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

