Kusama One Day Trading Volume Tops $26.86 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $325.72 million and $26.86 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $37.88 or 0.00165232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.00430436 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.81 or 0.28512875 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

