L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.14 Per Share

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 1.14 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12.

L3Harris Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. L3Harris Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $13.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

LHX stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.15. 1,034,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $189.73 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

